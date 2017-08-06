B.C. premier marches in Pride, ending a 16-year absence

John Horgan became the first B.C. premier in 16 years to march in Vancouver’s Pride Parade on Aug. 6, a presence welcomed by many in the LGBTQ community.

“When people commit to marching in the parade, it’s very visible and public,” said Andrea Arnot, executive director of events for the Vancouver Pride Society. “It’s a very public way to acknowledge the importance of the community and why we still need to have pride parades.”

Horgan walked alongside most of his cabinet ministers, MLAs and volunteers in the annual parade that attracts hundreds of thousands of onlookers in a colourful, positive celebration of love and acceptance.

“I think it’s fabulous, and it’ll be the first premier to march since 2000 when Ujal Dosanjh marched,” said Peter Ker, a member of the federal Conservatives who was preparing to march with a contingent of federal and provincial Conservatives and B.C. Liberals.

In 2016, Justin Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade (this year, he marched in the Toronto and Halifax Pride Parades).

Ujjal Dosanjh, who briefly led the provincial government after the resignation of Glen Clark, marched in the pride parade in 2000. At the time he was the first Canadian premier to attend a pride parade, according to media accounts.

The B.C. Liberals came to power in 2001 and premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark did not ever march in Vancouver’s parade, although Clark attended in 2012 and 2013 and marched in the Okanagan Pride Parade in 2016, according to information provided by the B.C. Liberal Party.

In 2015, the Vancouver Pride Society banned the B.C. Liberal Party from marching because party members refused to sign a pledge calling on the province and federal government to adopt legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination.

In 2016, B.C.’s attorney general at the time, Suzanne Anton, announced the government would table legislation to explicitly recognize “gender identity and gender expression” in its Human Rights Code. The effort came after years of lobbying by NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert and transgender advocates.

In 2017, the federal government adopted similar legislation.

There is a big difference between attending and marching, said Chandra Herbert.

“It demonstrates to hundreds of thousands of people that the premier’s in the same boat and an ally – clearly – the official voice of the public supports lesbian, gay, transgender people,” Chandra Herbert said.

“You can’t say maybe they do, maybe they don’t.”

Showing up to the parade is an important symbol, but it doesn’t mean the political work is done, Arnot added.

“When legislation passes, that’s an awesome thing, but we know there’s still work to be done in communities,” she said.

“We would ask that our new government take a look at funding streams to help in communities where there isn’t a lot of resources to help the queer community have the resources that they need.”