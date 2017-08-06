Campfire, off-road bans limited new long-weekend wildfires in B.C.: officials

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Officials say restrictions meant to help stave off new wildfires in tinder-dry British Columbia appear to be working as people enjoy the long weekend.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says the fact that only six of the 127 fires currently burning across B.C. were sparked Saturday speaks to people taking the threat of human-caused wildfires seriously.

Last week, the province banned the use of off-road vehicles in much of southern B.C., saying the prohibition was necessary to stop sparks or hot tail pipes from igniting extremely dry fuel in the forests and grasslands.

Campfire bans have also been in effect throughout much of the province for several weeks.

But RCMP say one man in Williams Lake has been fined $1,000 for a careless act that could have triggered more flames in the province's already scorched Interior.