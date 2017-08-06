No evidence linking recent shootings in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say there is no evidence linking two recent shootings in Abbotsford, B.C., one of which left a young man dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team has identified 18-year-old Jaspreet Sidhu as the man killed in Friday's shooting.

Police say officers were called for reports of gunfire and arrived to find a young man suffering gunshot wounds who had crashed his car into the side of a building.

The man was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving, and investigators say the shooting appears to be targeted.

Abbotsford Police say another shooting took place early Sunday morning, where officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.