After absence of several years, a B.C. premier marches in Vancouver Pride

This story has been corrected since it was first published. Please scroll to the bottom of the story to read the correction.

John Horgan became the first B.C. premier in several years to march in Vancouver’s Pride Parade on Aug. 6, a presence welcomed by many in the LGBTQ community.

“When people commit to marching in the parade, it’s very visible and public,” said Andrea Arnot co-exectuive director of the Vancouver Pride Society. “It’s a very public way to acknowledge the importance of the community and why we still need to have pride parades.”

Horgan walked alongside most of his cabinet ministers, MLAs and volunteers in the annual parade that attracts hundreds of thousands of onlookers in a colourful, positive celebration of love and acceptance.

In 2016, Justin Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in the Vancouver Pride Parade (this year, he marched in the Toronto and Halifax Pride Parades).

Ujjal Dosanjh, who briefly led the provincial government after the resignation of Glen Clark, marched in the pride parade in 2000. At the time he was the first Canadian premier to attend a pride parade, according to media accounts.

Another premier did not make another appearance until 2013, when Christy Clark marched for part of the parade. Georgia Straight editor Charlie Smith wrote at the time: “the parade was delayed for several minutes before she showed up—a decent indication that a V.I.P. is about to make an appearance.” Her former press secretary, Sam Oliphant, told Metro via Twitter that the premier “made it about halfway, with marchers behind us a little miffed that we held them up with so many people wanting to say hello.”

Clark also marched in the Okanagan Pride Parade in 2016, according to information provided by the B.C. Liberal Party.

In 2015, the Vancouver Pride Society banned the B.C. Liberal Party from marching because party members refused to sign a pledge calling on the province and federal government to adopt legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination.

In 2016, B.C.’s attorney general at the time, Suzanne Anton announced the government would table legislation to explicitly recognize “gender identity and gender expression” in its Human Rights Code. The effort came after years of lobbying by NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert and transgender advocates.

In 2017, the federal government adopted similar legislation.

There is a big difference between attending and marching, said Chandra Herbert.

“It demonstrates to hundreds of thousands of people that the premier’s in the same boat and an ally – clearly – the official voice of the public supports lesbian, gay, transgender people,” Chandra Herbert said.

“You can’t say maybe they do, maybe they don’t.”

Showing up to the parade is an important symbol, but it doesn’t mean the political work is done, Arnot added.

“When legislation passes, that’s an awesome thing, but we know there’s still work to be done in communities,” she said.

“We would ask that our new government take a look at funding streams to help in communities where there isn’t a lot of resources to help the queer community have the resources that they need.”

With files from David P. Ball