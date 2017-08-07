SFU research aims to understand bee language to save hives

What do bees say to each other when their hive is collapsing? That’s what engineering graduate student Oldooz Pooyanfar wants to find out.

She designed a network of sensors to collect data from inside beehives and to help scientists figure out what is causing honeybees throughout North America to die without warning.

The tiny sensors can detect changes in the bee’s buzzing, both in terms of frequency and volume. Bees also communicate using pheromones, but that type of data is harder to collect, said Pooyanfar, who studies at Simon Fraser University.

“Sound is the only thing we have live, real time access to, for their communication.”

That data, along with humidity and temperature readings, can tell beekeepers a lot about the hive’s health in real time.

For instance, the bees in the hive get louder when a queen dies, she said.

“With the queen, there are a lot of special sounds with the queen being in the hive, not being in the hive or if the hive is producing a new queen.”

Pooyanfar and her supervisor, Farid Golnaraghi, hope the sensors can collect enough data to help scientists pinpoint the warning signs of a hive facing collapse and alert beekeepers when there is something wrong so they can save the hive.

Current methods of monitoring beehive health yield minimal information and disrupt the bees’ work of making honey for up to 24 hours, she explained.

She has so far installed sensors in two hives, provided by Chilliwack company Worker Bee Honey Company, and acknowledges she needs a bigger sample size in the future. Once she fine tunes the technology, it would be possible to install one in all 5,000 hives at Worker Bee Honey Company, she said.