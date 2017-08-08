Cops 'tapping' into TransLink riders' trip data sets off privacy alarms

Whenever you tap in and tap out of Metro Vancouver's transit system, did you know the police can then tap in to your every movement?

TransLink confirmed to Metro that it voluntarily handed police riders' Compass Card data 82 times this year, including their trips made and personal contact information, and 111 times last year.

If this year's trend continues, the agency's on track for a 30 per cent jump from last year, according to the online news site The Tyee, which uncovered the arrangement through freedom of information requests on Tuesday.

"This doesn’t surprise us," B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) policy director Micheal Vonn told Metro, "because this has been an issue virtually everywhere that this kind of card for transit has been introduced.

"The question of police access to this data just comes with it."

The Tyee also obtained the one-page form police are asked to fill out requesting customer information. No court order or warrant is required to comply, but the agency told the outlet that it was strictly obeying B.C.'s privacy law as it pertains to police investigations.

"The kind of provisions in the legislation allowing for broad-based discretion on giving information to police is at least constitutionally suspect," Vonn replied. "Are we sure that we want the State to have this much information?

"The government is supposed to be transparent to us — we are not supposed to be transparent to the government. They’re supposed to get a warrant and have a judge say where they’re allowed to go. That’s fundamental."

Vancouver police did not offer comment by press time; meanwhile TransLink said "the numbers of requests per year in the Tyee piece are correct."

"The privacy of our customers is a top priority for TransLink and something we take seriously," said Mark Langmead, TransLink's Compass director, in a statement. "All personal information is collected, used, and disclosed in strict accordance with British Columbia’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act … One of the reasons law enforcement requests information from TransLink is for emergency situations that could pose an immediate threat to the safety and security of a person."

Vonn said TransLink should follow its Toronto counterparts' lead and review its privacy practices. But for privacy-minded riders, there's little recourse other than to carry coins to commute — as Vonn herself does, begrudgingly.

"Registering a Compass Card is completely voluntary," Langmead said, "and customers may unregister their accounts at any time. Customers who do not register their Compass Card or purchase a card using only cash will be anonymous."

But for the average law-abiding transit commuter, should it matter whether police are able to access our daily travel if we haven't done anything wrong?