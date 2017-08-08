Deadpool 2 filming in Vancouver thrills local fans

Some fans of a certain cheeky superhero were thrilled to get a glimpse of the filming of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, the second day the production took over several blocks of Hastings and Thurlow.

“His dad’s a huge Deadpool fan, so it all trickles down from dad,” said Caitlin Carmichael, who had come to Vancouver from Port Coquitlam with her superfan son, 8-year-old Vincent, and Edward, 3.

The entire family also came on Monday to watch the filming, and got to meet Josh Brolin, who plays Cable, and Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino.

Vincent is much too young to see the R-rated movie, but “his dad has told him all the appropriate parts and all the funny parts,” Carmichael said. “It’s the biggest bond he and his dad have together.”

Meg Enright was visiting Vancouver from San Antonio, Texas with her sons Andrew, 13, and Liam, 10. She admitted her main motivation for joining the crowd of onlookers: “Ryan Reynolds.” Told the figure posing on a red scooter might be a stunt double rather than the Vancouver-raised actor, Enright joked, “We’re going to pretend.”

Tyson Colangell, 15, from Maple Ridge, and Jan Vonthein, 20, from Germany were captivated by the scene, involving dozens of crew and multiples takes of the Deadpool character seated nonchalantly on a red scooter towed by a truck loaded with cameras and equipment. The two planned to stay for a few more hours.

“We really enjoyed the first movie and wanted to come down and see it,” Vonthein said.

Tuesday is the second day of the production’s use of West Hastings St. between Howe and Bute and Thurlow between Cordova and Pender. Those portions of Hastings and Thurlow have been closed to traffic in the busy downtown core. Typically street closures for filming last for one to two days, according to the City of Vancouver.