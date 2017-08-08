Developer submits new application for 105 Keefer in Chinatown

Beedie Living has submitted a fifth application for 105 Keefer St., a controversial development site that sparked opposition from Chinatown activists.

The desire to see more affordable housing drove hundreds to speak at a public hearing for Beedie Living’s 12-storey rezoning application (its fourth) for the same site in the spring. City council ultimately turned down the application on June 13 in a decision advocates called a win for the neighbourhood.

Merrick Architecture, on behalf of Beedie Living, has since submitted a revised application for the site. The proposed development would now go as high as 90 feet (down from 115 feet) and 70 feet along Columbia Street, the side facing Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. The developer is also committed to dedicating part of its ground floor as cultural space for seniors, according to the application.

But some Chinatown activists pointed out Beedie Living had not consulted the project’s critics in the new design.

“[The application] was not developed in collaboration with any stakeholders who opposed the previous rezoning application,” said a written statement sent to media on behalf of Chinatown community members.

The Chinatown community was split in its feelings about the original rezoning application, which promised 25 units of social housing for seniors. Some residents and housing activists said the 25 units wasn’t enough and urged council to vote down the project.

There is no mention of social housing in the development application for 105 Keefer St.