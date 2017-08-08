Feds launch public feedback campaign to save whales

The federal government is asking the public to help it save three endangered whale species that live in Canadian waters, including B.C.’s Southern Resident Killer Whale.

The most recent official count puts that population at just 78 animals in three pods – dangerously low given the numerous threats the family groups face, according to scientists.

But the species’ plight has the attention of the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, which launched an online public-engagement campaign Tuesday to gather feedback from Canadians and stakeholders on its plans to save the North Atlantic Right Whale, the St. Lawrence Estuary Beluga, and the Southern Resident Killer Whale.

“Whales captivate our imaginations but these magnificent mammals are also incredibly vulnerable,” said the ministry’s parliamentary secretary and Burnaby North-Seymour MP Terry Beech, in a written statement.

“An all-hands-on-deck approach is needed to further protect these three endangered whales.”

Beech and Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry were the only Liberal MPs to vote against an Opposition motion to support the planned Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, which is forecasted to increase tanker traffic in the orca's habitat.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans released an action plan earlier this year that included 98 measures it plans to take in an effort to save the endangered orcas.

Stakeholders and whale lovers are invited to take part in an online survey at letstalkwhales.ca until Sept. 19, 2017.

The website splits the threats that the whales face into five categories: food availability, underwater noise, entanglements, contaminants, and vessels.

Public feedback will “inform potential immediate actions to help the recovery of these iconic whales,” according to a DFO press release.

The Port of Vancouver is currently piloting a vessel slow-down program, with a $388,000 contribution from the DFO, in an attempt to quiet the waters for whales in the area.