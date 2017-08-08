Housing is the reason new B.C. minster Selina Robinson got into politics

British Columbia’s new housing minister hasn’t forgotten her sense of purpose.

Three weeks into her new job trying to tackle Metro Vancouver’s home affordability crisis, Selina Robinson – also minister responsible for TransLink and municipal affairs – told Metro the issue of housing is what first ignited her political career.

“Back in 2007 when the Cold Weather Mat Program was being proposed in my neighbourhood and one of the community churches wanted to step up, I thought it was a very good idea and it was the first time I went before a council or did anything political except vote,” Robinson, who would go on to be a city councillor and MLA for Coquitlam, said. “And now here I am 10 years later and I’m the minister of housing. There’s something about it that to me is, I don’t know, I want to say bittersweet. It blows my mind when I think about in the 10 years what I’ve learned and what is possible.”

The minister has spent her first days in office getting briefed on her portfolios and meeting with key stakeholders, such as Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Her task is a big one.

Homes for people in all walks of life are in short supply, and housing prices and rents in the region have been spiraling out of control for some time.

Former Premier Christy Clark, in her farewell press conference as Liberal leader last week, suggested pessimistically the crisis was out of the province’s hands.

“I think there are only two things government can do to really affect housing affordability in the Lower Mainland. Get the mayors to build more houses … and the second is to slow the economy down so people stop coming to the Lower Mainland and buying houses,” Clark said. “So we’ll see what kind of progress the new government is able to make with those.”

When those words were put to Robinson, she paused in a moment of disbelief.

“Well, I don’t agree with her,” she said. “Maybe that’s why her government wasn’t very successful and maybe that’s why we have a crisis. Because she didn’t believe things are possible.”

It’s early days still and specifics are hard to come by – “I’m just getting familiar with some of these projects that people have been working very hard on” – but Robinson does think housing in the region can become more affordable with the province’s help.

“I actually do believe that things are possible, I have witnessed it, I have seen what happens when the community comes together,” she said. “The thing that’s really caught my attention is how much work has gone into coming up with creative projects that might use land in creative ways and deliver housing for what they call the ‘missing middle’, or address rental opportunities that people have.”

Here, she specifically mentioned strides the City of Vancouver has made in modular housing, which the region now wants to expand on, and said she’s already requested tours to learn more.

“There are lots of great ideas and lots and lots of great opportunities but there’s been this piecing piece: a provincial government that’s been helping to facilitate, co-ordinate, encourage, celebrate and lead,” Robinson said.

She said being responsible for municipal affairs and TransLink with housing was a key shift in the NDP government’s approach.

“In order to deliver on housing, it doesn’t belong with natural gas and resource development [former Liberal housing minister Rich Coleman’s other roles], it belongs with municipal affairs and TransLink,” said Robinson. “When you have a minister that’s pulling all these pieces together, and have a ministry that’s working with all the stakeholders and partners in order to deliver, than we’re going to have greater success.”

-with files from Jen St. Denis

NDP’s housing mandate

-Build 114,000 units of affordable market rental, non-profit, co-op, supported social housing and owner-purchase housing.

-Amend the Residential Tenancy Act to provide stronger protections for renters, and provide additional resources to the Residential Tenancy Branch.

-Deliver an annual renter’s rebate of $400 dollars per rental household to improve rental affordability.

-Address speculation, tax fraud and money laundering in the housing market.

-Develop a homelessness action plan to reduce the homeless population through permanent housing and services