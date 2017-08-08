Metro Vancouver puts Burnaby office building up for sale

Metro Vancouver Regional District has put its Burnaby office building up for sale as it prepares to move all staff to a new, $200-million building nearby.

Metro Vancouver’s office building at 4330 Kingsway, near Metrotown, is assessed at $68,231,000, but Randy Wenger, division manager of property for the governing body, was reluctant to guess at the price the building will fetch on the market.

“We don’t have an asking price,” Wenger said. “The sale price of the property will be determined by the market.”

There are a number of options potential buyers will be considering, said Tony Quattrin, vice chairman of CBRE Capital Markets. That includes keeping the building as office space or redeveloping it. The building is currently zoned for commercial use.

Metro Vancouver bought Metrotower III, a 29-storey office tower near Metrotown, in 2015 for $200 million. Everyone will be moved in to that building by November of this year, Wenger said. Revenue from the sale of 4330 Kingway will go towards recouping the money spent on the new buidling, Wenger said.

Recently the City of Burnaby passed a new plan for the Metrotown area, which aims to turn the area around the shopping mall into a higher-density downtown. The plan was controversial, as the city has already allowed hundreds of rental units to be replaced with much higher-priced condominium buildings.