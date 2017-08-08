Nanaimo, B.C., police investigate two grass fires as arson

NANAIMO, B.C. — Mounties say they are investigating separate grass fires that appear to have been deliberately set in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say the first fire was set Aug. 2 and the second Aug. 7, both in the same grass field.

In the first instance, police say a witness saw the small fire and tried but failed to stop a man who was running away.

In the most recent incident, a man aged between 18 to 22 was seen crouching in the field and seconds later a fire started.

Fire crews responded within minutes to both fires and they were quickly doused with little damage, despite the very dry conditions in the area.