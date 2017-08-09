60% of Metro Vancouver residents admit to illegal dumping

Have you ever dumped your mattress, couch or old TV in an alleyway in the dead of night?

Have you ever looked at a pile of discarded trash and thought, “What a mess!”

If you answered yes to both questions, you’re not alone, according to the Metro Vancouver Regional District. According to a new survey, 60 per cent of residents said they had, or would in the future, dump large household items. While most residents said they hate seeing discarded furniture and electronics dumped on the street, 40 per cent said they thought it was fine to dump items and thought of it as a way of recycling.

It’s not, says Metro Vancouver: dumping is illegal, and it costs regional municipalities $5 million a year to clean up and discard large items like mattresses, carpets and tires, as well as bags of garbage dumped beside full bins. In 2017, there were over 37,000 “incidents of abandoned waste” throughout the Metro Vancouver region.

Metro Vancouver is hoping a new information campaign will help change that casual attitude towards dumping garbage: many municipalities will pick up large items, or residents can bring items to designated locations.

On the “Put waste in its place” page on Metro Vancouver’s website, you can choose a municipality from a drop-down list and see what options are available. For instance, Richmond and Surrey will pick up four large household items a year if your home or building gets city garbage collection. Surrey also schedules pop-up junk days, when you can put out large items with your regular garbage. In Burnaby, you can call to schedule a pickup.