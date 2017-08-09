Attorney General David Eby shares 'anxiety and concern' over big money ban delays

It seemed simple: "Ban big money" from B.C. politics. It seemed equally simple the six times the B.C. NDP unsuccessfully introduced legislation to do just that.

But until the Legislature returns, expected before funds run out late September, the NDP and B.C. Liberals keep fundraising despite Premier John Horgan vowing the end of the province's "Wild West."

He just hosted a $300-a-head golf event, just after Attorney General David Eby warned he may need to delay a big money ban until it was "bulletproof."

“This is too important for British Columbia and we’re going to call out any posturing, any hedging — by any party — on this issue,” Dermod Travis, Integrity B.C.’s executive director wrote on Facebook on July 30.

Metro took the concerns to Eby. Here's what he said, edited for length:

Metro: Some say, 'Now the NDP and Liberals continue to fundraise at breakneck speed every day there's a delay on this.' What do you say to them?

David Eby: The commitment of our party is to get big money out of politics; it's a shared priority between us and the Green Party. We will be doing that, it's my number one legislative priority.

It will be the first bill that I introduce. I'm working aggressively with my team to make sure that it's up in the first part of the legislative session. I understand and share the anxiety and concern of many people that every day of delay in introducing this bill is one day more of big money in politics. I want to end that as soon as possible.

Metro: How quickly can this happen after the Legislature returns? What is causing a delay?

Eby: This is my very first bill as the new Attorney General. It is not as straightforward as simply saying, 'No more union or corporate donations, and strict limits on individual donations.' When you ban donations to parties, those donations will flow to third parties … You haven't addressed the issue of big money in politics. So we're attempting to close all those loopholes.

Metro: What does that look like?

Eby: We're getting really solid consitutional advice, because we don't want a situation where we ban these kinds of donations to political parties and then they all flow to proxies for the political parties — astroturf organizations that receive large corporate or international donations and use that money to control the messages around an election.

Metro: Could you say more about these third parties?

Eby: We have a history in B.C. of attempting to regulate third-party activities — in the States they're called SuperPACs — and the courts are very strict about trying to restrict their activities. Our courts have said in B.C. that any time you step out of the campaign period — the 30 days before the election — with third parties, you need to be really careful.

Metro: You mentioned constitutional advice. Is there anyone else you're consulting on this bill?

Eby: Another piece is Elections B.C. When we implement these rules, we're going to need the regulator, Elections B.C., to actualy enforce the rules. We'll be in consultation with them once we have draft legislation to make sure that its provisions are enforceable, especially around the third party piece — that they understand them, can enforce them, and there's nothing we've overlooked.

As a non-partisan entity they're quite expert in this area and quite good at this kind of oversight, and we'll be leaning on them for their advice to make sure this is enforceable.

Metro: Do you have a target for the amount you'll cap individual donations at?