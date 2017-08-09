Cocowhip craze at Vancouver's Kokomo

Cocowhip at Kokomo is the new no dairy frozen treat on the scene.

The Australian invention takes coconut water - not coconut milk - and adds bio-fermented coconut powder (whatever that is) and puts it through a soft serve machine.

It's vegan, gluten free and very low in sugar. I especially liked it because of its meringue-like texture.

Kokomo (611 Gore Ave.) is so much more than cocowhip though. The small space is open air with a garage door for winter time.

The eatery is the creative effort of Katie Ruddell who formerly worked in branding for Lululemon and you can tell.

The small space is sports themed and has an abundance of green leafy plants. Even the pink water glasses scream style.

As much as I love a carefully curated aesthetic, I'm here for the food, which is vegan.

Ruddell felt there was a dearth of grab-and-go easily accessible eateries that offer nourishment, so she created Kokomo as a fueling station for active Vancouverites looking for plant-based food.

I tried the Coastal Macro Bowl with brown rice, marinated tempeh, roasted squash, cucumber, ginger pickled cabbage and edamame hummus topped with a Thai ginger dressing.

This is a hearty bowl with a lot of different flavours going on. Lots of ginger and citrus in dressing (orange).

The acidity of the pickled red cabbage was balanced out by the edamame hummus. There was heat to the dish, but it didn't overpower. The core was the marinated tempeh from local maker Tempea. This is not supermarket tempeh, but more bouncy and medium soft cubes with marinated in spices.

What tied it together was the Thai ginger dressing made with lime leaf that add an unusual citrus flavour. This dish was easy eating.

I also tried the Hemp Caeser with kale, raddichio and romaine lettuce tossed in a hemp and sunflower seed dressing and topped with marinated chickpeas.

The chickpeas threw me for a moment. The chickpeas marinated in spices including paprika seemed like they belong on a different dish. Once I mixed them into the salad, the spices subsided and they enhanced the flavour of the dressing.

Speaking of the dressing, it was undeniably a Caeser dressing - very tasty - and I liked the texture of the hemp hearts and nutritional yeast sprinkles on top. Another winner.

Back to the Cocowhip. I tried the berry one topped with cocoa nibs. A tasty treat with some nice crunch and something I would definitely try again - perhaps the matcha flavour?