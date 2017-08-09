Vancouver Park Board rolls out accessibility mat at English Bay

Sandy beaches used to be off-limits for Vancouverite Jacques Courteau, who uses a wheelchair.

But that’s no longer the case after Vancouver Park Board installed an accessibility mat at English Bay, with people who use scooters, walkers, and wheelchairs in mind.

It’s a game-changer, said Courteau, co-chair of the Persons with Disabilities Advisory Committee at the city.

“Without the mat, I would stop where the grass stops,” he said at a media event Wednesday.

“I can spend the day now with my friends and enjoy the sun, just like everybody else. And that’s the name of the game.”

The plastic mat, manufactured by Mobi-mat, creates an accessible path from the English Bay seawall (near Cactus Club) to the high-tide line. Staff will remove the portable mat when the rainy season begins.

People can also reserve one of two beach wheelchairs with inflatable tires by calling the Kits Lifeguard Tower at 604-738-8535. That program has been in place for several years but doesn’t allow other people with mobility issues to use the beach without assistance.

“That’s the good thing about this mat – if I’m ready to go and there’s no [beach] wheelchair available, I can get to the beach on my own and enjoy the day, on my own,” said Courteau.

The mats could make a big difference to the 15 per cent of Vancouver residents who have some form of physical disability said park board chair Michael Wiebe.

“This is crucial for us – one of the pillars we have is access for all.”

He emphasized staff rely on the advice of those who have mobility issues to ensure the park board is heading in the right direction.

Vancouver residents Danielle Hayes and Kent Loftsgard tried the mat out Tuesday and are applauding the initiative.

“The new realm of possibility that these mats open up for me, for all of us with mixed abilities, is to be able to share and enjoy our public spaces together,” said Loftsgard, who uses a scooter as well as forearm crutches.

Hayes, who uses an electric wheelchair, explained that isolation can become an issue for people with mobility restrictions. The accessibility mat at English Bay gives more people the opportunity to participate in outdoor activities that many take for granted, she said.

“I plan to come down here and sun tan.”