BC NDP outlines actions against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

British Columbia’s NDP government has outlined the first steps it will take in a bid to stop the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Environment Minister George Heyman and Attorney General David Eby spoke to media Thursday, saying the $7.4 billion project is not in the province’s interest.

The NDP said it will seek intervener status in all legal challenges against the National Energy Board’s federal approval of the pipeline expansion and has hired lawyer Thomas Berger as external counsel to government, among other steps.

Stopping the pipeline was one of Heyman’s key priorities after the Green-backed NDP formed government last month.

The environment minister’s mandate letter instructed him to “employ every tool available to defend B.C.’s interest in the face of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, and the threat of a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic on our coast.”

Eby earlier ruled out delaying permits as one way to slow down the project.

"I've been tasked by the premier to identify our options. There is an important piece to that, which is that we must do so within the laws of British Columbia and Canada, because if we don't, we'll be sued," Eby told Kamloops radio station CHNL on July 25.

"We'll end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars that should be going to schools and hospitals to an oil company and that is not a goal that anybody's looking for."

With its approval from the National Energy Board late last year and endorsement under the previous BC Liberal government, Kinder Morgan has been pushing ahead in meeting outstanding conditions and getting ready for construction.

Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson said last month the project remained on track to begin construction in September.

The twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline would nearly triple the capacity of the 1,150-kilometre line running from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.