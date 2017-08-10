B.C. gang cops raid Campbell River biker clubhouse in murder case

Gang police in B.C. raided a biker clubhouse in Campbell River Thursday as part of an investigation into the murder of a semi-pro MMA fighter last year.

Saanich resident John Dillon Brown, 30, was found dead in his car near a bridge on the way to Sayward, B.C. about 75 kilometres north of Campbell River on Mar. 12, 2016.

Brown, who has four children — two of whom were born after his death — was last seen a day earlier in Campbell River in his 2009 grey Honda Accord. Police ruled his death a "targeted" killing.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. along with RCMP on Vancouver Island searched the Devils Army clubhouse in Campbell River.

In a press release, police described the Devils Army as an "outlaw motorcycle club" and a support club to the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels. The group has been based in Campbell River since 2009 and police said there are five full-patch members and two strikers, or prospective members.

“While the investigation thus far has led us to executing a search warrant this morning at the Devils Army Clubhouse, we still believe that there are people who have been reluctant to speak with us who know details about the murder of Dillon Brown,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton in a statement.

