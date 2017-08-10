Latin Summer Fest bridges dispersed communities

This weekend, the Lower Mainland's Latin community is inviting Metro Vancouverites to share in a fiesta — to celebrate the best of Latin and Afro-Caribbean music and food.

This is the first year the annual Latin Summer Festival has been held in Burnaby and it's named One Love Westcoast to celebrate the extensive influence of reggae and ska in the diverse musical genres showcased.

"Something we really wanted to carry forward was connecting to the reggae mentality, we haven't had a big community around that yet and wanted to get that ball rolling," said one of the festival's long-time organizers, Latinos In Action founder Ana David, in a phone interview. "We are everywhere — Surrey, Burnaby, East Vancouver, the Tri-Cities and beyond. It's not like we have a barrio here where all the Latinos live!

"Because of gentrification and the expensive housing, Latin people are very far away. We wanted to find a good place to host this … We need to unify and work together."

Justin Bieber's remix of the song Despacito has taken off on the pop charts, David quipped, "but how long's that going to last? It was good timing for us, but we don't get a lot of radio play."

The festival features Mexican headliner Antidoping, Portland's The Sentiments and many others, plus Latin American and Caribbean food trucks.

"The essence of the festival is the diversity, the music, the lively people and the beauty that comes with all that," she said.

One Love WestCoast — the Latin Summer Fest — opens Friday evening at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre (254 East Hastings St.) and continues Saturday and Sunday at Burnaby's Swangard Stadium (3883 Imperial St.).