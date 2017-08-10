No charges, but many questions, one month after fatal Starbucks 'sucker punch'

Police haven't yet recommended any charges one month after a July 12 sucker punch in a Burnaby Starbucks left 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli dead and his family in "extreme sorrow."

Despite numerous witnesses to what police called a daytime "altercation" at the coffee chain's 6564 Hastings St. location, according to Burnaby RCMP, "The names of those involved will not be released as charges have not been laid," Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokeswoman Cpl. Meghan Foster said in an email. "Until further evidence can be obtained, and/or charge approval is secured, no further information will be released."

What she could confirm was that after RCMP arrived on scene, one man was taken to hospital where he died three days later. But witnesses told CTV News the victim was "sucker punched" in the head after Page-Vincelli confronted a car passenger who threw a cigarette butt out the window.

The day before his death, his mother Steffany Page posted on Facebook, "We'd like to thank everyone for your kind words and support during this difficult time."

And the family's obituary on a funeral home website said, "It is with extreme sorrow that we announce the tragic death of our beloved son … Through Michael’s forethought in signing his organ donor card, he contributed to saving the lives of others."