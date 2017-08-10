Stop work order remains on West End construction site

When tenants of a West End apartment building noticed cracks in interior walls, then received a notice from their landlord warning the building might collapse because of construction next door, they were understandably alarmed.

But after inspecting the Aldon at 1742 Pendrell St. twice, City of Vancouver building inspectors say the cracks — some as wide as two to three inches — are pre-existing.

Meanwhile, a city mandated stop work order remains in place on the construction site next to the Aldon.

“The inspectors did look at the interior of the building and discussed the building owner’s concerns with them,” city communications staff wrote to Metro in an email.

“Based on the condition of the cracks, the inspectors were able to use their professional expertise to determine that they were pre-existing. It is our understanding that the owner of 1742 has retained an engineer to assess the property.”

The Aldon is owned by HH Maple Investments Ltd. and is managed by Interlink Realty. Ken Leong, the property manager for the building and an Interlink employee, declined to comment for this story.

Next door, at 1754-1772 Pendrell St., Westbank is building a 21-storey rental apartment building; the construction contractor is Icon West. Neither company has responded to interview requests. The city issued the stop work order “because the method of supporting the open excavation was changed without a revision to the building permit.” While residents of the Aldon have noticed work continues, the city says that work is to shore up the excavation to make sure it’s safe, and it is being overseen by city inspectors.

On July 30, HH Maple posted a notice to tenants that read:

“During the construction of next door, currently, we have found lots of cracks in the building. We have tried every way to find out the cause and the integrity of the building. However, the answer has not come in the very short moment. This matter has brought to us a very much concern as any injuries of Person cannot be tolerated.

“Under this circumstance, as the owner of the building, for all tenants safety we strongly recommend that you should find another accommodation as soon as possible. The building maybe collapse if the next door construction go deeper.”

The cracked walls and the notice have caused a lot of anxiety and fear for the residents of the building, said Norm Frizzle, a tenant who has lived at the Aldon for 18 years. He insists that the cracks began appearing in early July. Since the interior and exterior were painted around 18 months ago, he argues, paint would be visible inside the cracks if they were pre-existing.