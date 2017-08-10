Vancouver Mural Festival artists prepare for street festival

Artists are racing to finish their murals in time for the VMF street festival in Mount Pleasant, taking place this Saturday.

Main Street will be closed between Kingsway and 12th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are a few examples of art located along the laneway just west of Main Street, between 12th and 2nd avenues.

1. Abstraction, by Andrew Tavukciyan

This colourful abstract piece is painted on the unfinished condo development near Main and Kingsway called Rize. The artwork will remain even after condo construction is done.

2. Lady Mermaids, by Lani Imre, Bronwyn Schuster, Amanda Smart, and Tia Rambaran

An artist puts the finishing touches on this piece, which features four mermaids and wraps around building on West 4th, between Quebec and Main streets.

3. Eagle Opens Up, by Paul Windsor and Jeska Slater

This piece was created with the help of youth from the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association. The artist statement reads: "The house design-split-eagle-box represents everything negative and positive, balancing negative/positive spaces, and opening up with the guidance of eagle reveals the movement of spirit bringing healing and nourishment to soul." About 15 per cent of artists participating in this year's mural festival are Indigenous, according to executive director David Vertesi.

4. Luxurious Dreamscape Bubblebath, by David Ullock and Douglas Nhung

This piece juxtaposes academic and abstract forms in what the artists call "hyper-styalized art." It is located behind a parking lot that 25 Emily Carr students will paint during the street festival Saturday.

5. Vancouver Studio (After Matisse) 2017, by Andy Dixon