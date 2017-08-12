B.C. minister apologizes to former LNG advocate

VICTORIA — British Columbia's jobs minister is taking back what he says were inaccurate statements about a former advocate for the province's liquefied natural gas program.

Jobs, Trade and Technology Minister Bruce Ralston has released a retraction, saying statements he made about Gordon Wilson were based on incorrect information.

Wilson was hired by the previous Liberal government to advocate for the LNG Buy BC program in 2013.

He was fired from the post early this month, with Ralston saying the government could not find any reports by Wilson about what he had done to earn his salary.

Ralston now says he regrets making the statement, retracts it entirely and apologizes to Wilson for the error.