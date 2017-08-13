Donate for B.C. wildfire relief — or no soup for you!

"You know what?" barked the mustachioed cook at his next customer, "No soup for you!"



The curt admonition was gleefully received by Langley resident Paul Thiessen, who joined a line-up 250-strong Sunday to meet one of his favourite Seinfeld characters — Yev Kassem, the so-called "Soup Nazi" — on Sunday in New Westminster.

"I was stoked, it's so random," said Thiessen, who donned the sitcom's T-shirt he bought in New York City, while tasting his Thai chicken soup. "The actual Soup Nazi's here, and there's a line-up for an actual soup.

"It's literally a dream come true … I'm a huge Seinfeld fan."



Larry Thomas, who portrayed the temperamental, dictatorial restauranteur in one of the show's most memorable gags — came to the Royal City to help the Greens and Beans Deli raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross' wildfire relief efforts in British Columbia.

"It's fun to do, and we're doing it for a good cause," Thomas told Metro as he dished out a noodle soup, then jumped back into character, barking gruffly: "Next! What do you want?!"

The 1995 Seinfeld character earned his nickname by yelling and intimidating his customers, who meekly endure the abuse because his soup is renowned.

By 2 p.m., the deli's closing time after four hours fundraising, 200 people remained lined up, and the eatery's owners promised enough for all — estimating more than 1,000 people had queued for the cause.

"We have family who got evacuated out of 100 Mile House," said co-owner Matthew Green. "What a horrible thing to have to be evacuated.

"We know Larry from years back and have done a couple (fundraisers) with him. Last time it wasn't nearly so crazy, but now with social media … the line-up's been a block-and-a-half long for the past four hours."