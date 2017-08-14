B.C. bans trophy hunting for Grizzly bears, total ban in Great Bear Rainforest

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is ending trophy hunting for grizzly bears and will completely ban the hunt for grizzlies in the Great Bear Rainforest.

Natural Resource Operations Minister Doug Donaldson says First Nations and other groups will be consulted about ending the trophy hunt before the bans takes effect in the fall.

The government says there are an estimated 15,000 grizzlies in B.C. and 250 are killed by hunters every year.

Donaldson says in a news release the ban fits into a renewed wildlife management strategy for the province and fulfils an election promise made by the NDP.