Bus company co-operating with police after fatal crash

The Vancouver bus company involved in a crash that left one tourist dead and two with injuries says it still does not fully understand what caused the tragic accident and that they are co-operating with authorities.



A Vancouver Trolley Company bus hit three pedestrians and a parked car Sunday morning after jumping the curb in front of Canada Place.



The victims, including the 49-year old man who died, were part of a family on vacation from Massachusetts, Vancouver police confirmed in a written statement. An elderly man remains in the hospital with serious injuries and a 15-year old girl suffered minor injuries.



“It’s a very difficult time for us as we don’t fully understand what happened,” said Stuart Coventry, general manager of Vancouver Trolley Company .



“The driver involved has been with our company for seven years and has an excellent service and driving record.”



He is still employed with the company but will not be driving until the investigation is over, Coventry confirmed.



“Quite clearly he is quite devastated and quite traumatized.”



One passenger described what happened on Vancouver Trolley Company’s Facebook page.



“One minute after we started the trip the bus seemed to have a problem with the brakes and we definitely saw the driver trying to make it stop, we knew that we were about to crash [sic],” said Susi Deniz, who identified herself as a passenger on the bus.



The company's bus drivers are required to inspect buses daily, which includes testing the air brakes, said director of operations, Lorne Richard.



VTC buses continued to pick up and drop off passengers near the crash site location Tuesday.



The company is trying to contact the family of the deceased through the Vancouver police, said Coventry.



“All of us at Vancouver Trolley Company are shocked and deeply saddened about yesterday’s tragic accident… it has shaken us in a way we could never have been prepared for.”



Both the bus company and police are asking witnesses to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit.