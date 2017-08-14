Inaccessible New Westminster ferry not OK: advocate

A disability rights advocate is arguing that a publicly-funded demonstration ferry in New Westminster should have been built to accommodate wheelchairs, but the city says that would have raised costs too high for the temporary project.

When Gabrielle Peters took a look at the Request for Proposals for the project, “it specified the number of bikes, it specified the number of passengers, but it did not require accessibility,” she said. Peters lives in Vancouver and uses a wheelchair.

“It’s a public transportation service, and therefore it should be able to transport the public.”

The Q to Q Ferry is temporary for the summer, running on weekends and some evenings until Sept. 24, and is a transportation option the city wanted to try out after costs for a proposed pedestrian and bike bridge ballooned from $10 million to $30 million.

The City of New Westminster does take accessibility seriously, said Mark Allison, manager of strategic initiatives and sustainability, but timing, engineering challenges and costs precluded full accessibility. The city spent $125,000 on infrastructure and expects to spend $50,000 to operate the ferry, with half of the operating cost being recouped by the $2 fare.

On the Quayside side, the ferry dock is on land a private landowner is allowing the city to use, and there is not enough room to build the two to three ramps that would allow a gentler grade (the current grade is a very steep 16 degrees, depending on the tide).

The city didn’t have much time to look for boats, and the vessels that were available in the tight timeframe were not wheelchair accessible. People with canes and walkers, and parents with strollers, have been able to use the ferry, Allison said.

While the demonstration ferry is a five-minute ride between Port Royal and Quayside, someone using a wheelchair would have to take three buses and a Skytrain to get between the two points.

Peters called the city’s explanations “excuses.”

“The assumption is that it’s OK to exclude people with disabilities,” she said.

Groups like Barrier-Free B.C. have been lobbying for a provincial Disabilities Act, legislation that is in place in other provinces, but not B.C.

“Approximately 604,000 British Columbians with disabilities face unfair accessibility barriers in areas that the Provincial Government can regulate,” according to Barrier-Free B.C. “These include barriers in areas such as public transit, education, public parks and playgrounds, library services, health care, retail outlets, restaurants, recreation facilities, entertainment venues and workplaces.”

Peters believes the ferry is one example of why B.C. needs such legislation, but she encounters accessibility challenges daily: office buildings and shopping malls with no accessible bathrooms, or a brand new elevator with a touch screen that is not accessible for those with visual impairments.

Allison said the city is protected from a human rights challenge because of the temporary nature of the ferry service, which is being run to gauge demand. The city would still prefer to build a bridge, said Coun. Patrick Johnstone.

“Of course the accessibility issue has been brought up and it’s something we’re aware of,” Johnstone said.