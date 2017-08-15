Asbestos-related violations are on the rise: Worksafe BC

Worksafe BC has issued more asbestos-related fines and stop work orders so far this year than it did in all of 2016, the organization announced Tuesday. The increase in violations has pushed the agency to remind the province's 14,500 contractors about the consequences of exposing their workers to asbestos. Workplace BC can issue hefty fines or even stop work orders if it finds a company is putting its workers at risk of asbestos exposure.

Asbestos can still be found in homes built before 1990. If not done properly, renovating or demolishing those homes can release the material into the air and damage workers’ lungs. Breathing in too much asbestos can be fatal.



Asbestos is still the leading cause of construction death in the province, with 605 workers in B.C. dying from asbestos-related diseases in the last decade, according to Worksafe BC.