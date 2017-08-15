B.C. Liberals outspent NDP by 70% in election, or $17-per-vote

How much is your vote worth?

According to newly released Elections B.C. filings from the May 9 ballot, the then-incumbent B.C. Liberals poured out far more cash into every vote for themselves than their rivals.

Their campaign blew $17 on every vote cast for them, significantly less efficient than just $10-per-ballot from the NDP.

Overall, then-Premier Christy Clark's party spent 70 per cent more in total than her B.C. NDP rivals; she since resigned as both party leader and MLA.

Her campaign won the most seats on May 9 — and a mere 1,566 more votes, the closest result in B.C. history — but failed to secure a majority of the Legislature despite spending $13.6 million, compared to the NDP's $7.9 million.

The largest portion of the Liberal war chest, $3 million, went to an aggressive media advertising blitz in the lead-up to the vote. Clark's party also spent more than $880,000 on travel.

The party also raked in $7.6 million in election campaign donations, with more than half of that amount from businesses ($4.6 million), significantly more than the $2.6 million from individuals and meagre $22,000 from unions.

The B.C. NDP, who got two fewer seats but eventually became government after a deal with the Greens who held the balance of power, spent $7.9 million — more than 70 per cent less than their then-incumbent rivals.

Premier John Horgan's party spent nearly as much on media advertising as their opponents, or $2.5 million, but only $520,000 on travel. He faced B.C. Liberal criticism for spending far less time during the campaign in the North and Interior regions than Clark.

The NDP raked in $9.1 million in campaign donations, with almost exactly half of that coming from individuals, and one-third coming from the party's traditional union backers. Corporations ponied up too, with the business sector donating $1.5 million to the party.

Meanwhile the B.C. Green Party, whose three MLAs became kingmakers of the Horgan government, spent a mere $900,000 on the election, just $36,000 more than they brought in.