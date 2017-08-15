First Nation group questions grizzly hunt meat exemption

Groups opposed to grizzly bear trophy hunting in British Columbia say new regulations announced by the B.C. government are a good first step, but question whether continuing to allow hunting for meat will provide a loophole for sport hunters.

“We have no problem hunting for food,” said Douglas Neasloss, the elected chief of Klemtu and a member of Coastal First Nations. “That’s going to be an extremely difficult thing to regulate. People can say they’re going to pack it out, but then shoot it and throw the meat in the garbage.”

Klemtu is located in the Great Bear Rainforest, an area where Coastal First Nations first implemented their own grizzly bear ban in 2012. Neasloss said hunting competes with eco-tourism, an industry First Nations along the Central Coast are working to promote.

On Aug. 14 the B.C. government announced grizzly bear trophy hunting across B.C. would no longer be allowed after the fall hunting season, which ends Nov. 30. Hunting grizzlies for meat will still be permitted. The government also announced a complete grizzly bear hunt ban in the Great Bear Rainforest, a move that is "a validation of our indigenous laws," Neasloss said.

The new restrictions will hurt guiding businesses in rural B.C. communities that cater to sport hunting, said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Guide Outfitters of British Columbia. Sport hunters will often spend up to $25,000 to hunt grizzly, and want to be able to take the paws or hide of the animal home with them as a souvenir.

“It has a significant impact to the reputation of British Columbia as a global hunting destination,” said Ellis.

The regulation announced Aug. 14 differs from a complete ban the NDP put in place in 2001, which the B.C. Liberals later reversed. Ellis said he would be seeking more information about the allowance for meat hunting from the government.

Ellis said it’s important for many people in B.C. to retain their hunting “heritage,” which can include the tradition of proudly “putting antlers on the wall.” He said he himself has eaten bear and likes it.

“As First Nations we also have heritage as well and we want people to respect that,” Neasloss countered. First Nations along the coast traditionally did hunt and eat bear occaisionally under a series of strict rules, but that’s not done any longer, Neasloss said.

Neasloss said First Nations monitors often come across people prior to hunting season scouting the Central Coast region for bear to hunt.