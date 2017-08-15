Aye Aye, Captain: Johnny Depp visits Vancouver children's hospital as Jack Sparrow

Everyone's favourite pirate took a break from stealing banks and crashing ships to brighten the days of kids, teens and staff at a Vancouver children's hospital.

Johnny Depp, who is in Vancouver to film Richard Says Goodbye, spent the afternoon hanging out with patients at the B.C. Children's Hospital, never straying away from his famous Pirates of the Caribbean character.

The former Academy Award nominee spent several hours walking around the hospital, chatting with kids and taking photos. He even engaged in a couple of sword fights.

"Actor Johnny Depp showed he has a heart of gold by spending more than 5 hours meeting one-on-one with every patient, from newborns to teens," the hospital said in an Instagram post.

It wasn't the first time the actor took the time to bring smiles to the faces of sick kids. Last December, Depp visited the Great Ormond Street hospital in London for Christmas.

"For me it's a gift. They give me the gift," Depp told reporters at the time.

"When my daughter was ill at Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important."

Children weren't the only ones whose "wishes came true" during his Vancouver visit, as staff members also took to social media to express their gratitude.