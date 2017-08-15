NDP strikes commission to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2021

Raising the minimum wage from $11.35 to $15 an hour over four years will be too much, too soon for small businesses, says the BC Chamber of Commerce.

That’s what the B.C. government intends to do, fulfilling a promise made in the NDP election platform to raise the wage to $15 by 2021. But in a nod to the Green Party, which has pledged to support the NDP in forming government, the NDP today announced a fair wages commission will be struck in the coming months to meet with stakeholders. The commission’s first report will be due by December or January.

“If you say to an entrepreneur, we’re going to increase the cost of running your operation by 35 per cent over four years, they can tell you immediately that will have a negative impact on their business,” said Val Litwin, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Litwin said the business community does support predictable, stable increases to the minimum wage, and prefers those increases to be tied to the rate of inflation.

The fair wages commission will make recommendations on the best way to implement the promised increase and “minimize job losses,” said Harry Bains, B.C.’s labour minister. To reach $15 an hour by 2021, the wage would have to increase by $0.91 between 2018 and 2021.

Part of the effort to minimize the impact may include cutting taxes on small businesses, Bains said.

B.C. will also go ahead with a $0.50 increase to the existing minimum wage, raising it from $10.08 to $11.35 an hour on Sept. 15. The increase had previously been announced by the B.C. Liberal government last February.

B.C.’s minimum wage had been frozen at $8 an hour between 2001 and 2011. A series of modest increases starting in 2011 still left the wage at the lowest in the country by May 2016, when the B.C. government announced the wage would go up by $0.40 by Sept. 2016 and future increases would be tied to inflation.

When the wage goes up this Sept., B.C. will have the third highest minimum wage in Canada. Ontario and Alberta, which have both committed to a $15 minimum wage, will achieve that goal before B.C.