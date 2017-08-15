South Van's 'hen'-storic tie to country music's First Lady

Years before legendary country musician Loretta Lynn's popularity 'beaked' on the country charts, a jam session in a converted South Vancouver chicken coop may have helped hatch her career, according to a local historian.

Afterwards, the Kentucky-born singer steadily climbed the male-dominated music industry's pecking order, eventually becoming the most awarded female singer in country and being nicknamed the "First Lady" of the genre and a feminist music icon.

"I was walking down the lane behind my house and two of my neighbours were standing there talking," Vancouver writer Rob Howatson told Metro. "They pointed out a backyard where there used to be a very large chicken coop.

"The South Van I grew up in was pretty urbanized, I found it hard to believe. But they said Loretta Lynn had performed there … She lived just across the border in a little place called Custer, Washington — she was a struggling artist trying to make it into the music business. She just showed up in Fraserview."

Lynn's hits included "Blue Kentucky Girl", "Coal Miner's Daughter", "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)", and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

The chicken coop in question was cleaned up by its owners and converted to hold dances inside it, and on Sunday afternoons, he said, there were jam sessions.

"I'm sure it was pretty rustic, but I don't think that mattered to the musicians," he said. "They just loved to get together and jam.

"Aside from Loretta Lynn, Vancouver had a tight-knit little music community and scene at the time. Some names playing in the area then included Hank the Hobo and the Sons of the Delta."

The never-before-unearthed tale about the feminist music icon is just one of the obscure local histories being told at the Museum of Vancouver on Thursday as part of it's "Unbelievable" exhibitition, and also features obscure historical stories from Vancouver's West End and live music. It also features local historian John Atkin's overturning some myths about the West End.

"When I found out the Museum of Vancouver was doing an 'Unbelievable' exhibition, I called them up and said, 'Boy do I have an unbelievable story for you guys!'" he said. "… It'll be the first time we've ever had the chance to deliver the full story to the public.

"When you start tracking these stories, it makes walking around our neighbourhoods a different experience. You can envision what it looked, smelled and sounded like decades ago."