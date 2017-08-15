Vancouver hopes to be part of North America bid for 2026 World Cup

Vancouver is hoping to be one of the cities in a joint North American bid to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The bid is still in very early stages — FIFA won’t decide whether to go with the North America bid or one from Morocco until June 2018.

Vancouver has already made the long list of the North America United Bid Committee, along with Toronto, New York and Los Angeles. The committee will release their short list next month prior to submitting their final bid to FIFA in March 2018.

If the 2026 World Cup is awarded to North America, 10 matches would be held in Canada.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Canadian soccer fans to show off the fantastic fan atmosphere we’ll be able to provide as a host city and be a significant boost to the economy and local businesses," said Gregor Robertson, Vancouver's mayor, in a statement.

Following Vancouver's hosting of the 2010 Olympics, Vancouver has increasingly bid to host large sporting events such as the Rugby World Sevens series and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.