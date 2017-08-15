Vancouver launches free mobile pump-out services for False Creek boaters

Local politicians say there's no excuse for boaters to dump sewage into False Creek after the launch of a mobile pump out service that will visit marinas and empty out boats’ waste tanks for free.

The $75,000 pilot program will run four days a week until October and is part of the City of Vancouver’s efforts to make False Creek swimmable by the summer of 2018. The city already offers free sewage pump out at two stations but Mayor Gregor Robertson highlighted the city’s findings earlier this year that boaters are still the main source of E. coli found in False Creek waters.

“We want to make sure boaters know there is a free pump-out service and that they have no business pumping any of their sewage into False Creek,” he said to reporters Tuesday.

Other city initiatives to clean up False Creek include a hydrology study and hiring divers to check underneath boats for sources of waste contamination.

Two water-quality organizations, Surfriders and Fraser River Keeper, have said boaters are likely not the main culprit for high E. coli levels in False Creek.

Nonetheless, the mobile pump-out service will make it as convenient as possible for boaters to get rid of their waste responsibly, said Jonathan Paetkau, co-owner of Skookum Yacht Services. His company’s pump-out vessel can hold up to 600 litres of sewage, which is about a dozen boats’ worth of waste.

“We think one of the main reasons people are not using the city pump outs is it takes a lot of time to move your boat off the dock, take it to a pump out, pump it out, and take it back to the dock,” he told Metro.

Paetkau conducted a trial run last week, pumping out sewage from boaters docked at marinas. He says the feedback so far has been positive.

“If there’s a way they can pump out their boats without that stress, they are happy about that.”

Sailboat owner and Burrard Civic Marina Association director Joao Carlos D’Almeida will not be using the mobile pump-out service because he has a compost system onboard but applauds the program because most people who live on their boats need to pump out their tank every other day. Having the pump-out service come to them will make a big difference, he said.

“That’s the reason why I got a composting head. The whole pump-out situation was too messy, too stinky and really haphazard,” he said.