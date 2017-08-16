Animal rights groups seek intervention in Vancouver Aquarium court case

Two animal rights groups are seeking the courts’ permission to intervene in the Vancouver Aquarium’s bid to overturn the park board’s ban on keeping cetaceans in captivity. Animal Justice and Zoocheck filed a joint intervention application to the B.C. Supreme Court this week. The two groups say the aquarium’s legal argument that confining animals in captivity constitutes a form of expression could make it harder to protect animals, according to a written statement. “The Aquarium’s freedom of expression claim in this troubling lawsuit could permanently undermine animal protection laws right across Canada,” said Camille Labchuk, lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice. “We hope to have an opportunity to explain this in court.” Their argument rests on the idea that capturing and confining animals is violent and therefore should not be considered a form of expression.

"Through its cetacean program, the Vancouver Aquarium expresses one viewpoint in a many-sided public – and now political – debate about the ethics of keeping cetaceans in captivity. The Vancouver Aquarium’s view is one aimed at demonstrating the capacity of human beings to care for captive, non-releasable cetaceans in an ethical manner, and in a manner that promotes the conservation of wild populations and the marine environment."



The aquarium also argues that banning the captivity of cetaceans at their facility in Stanley Park severely impacts staff’s ability to advance skills needed for rescuing and rehabilitating whales in the wild.



Cetacean captivity has been a hot button topic in Vancouver for years, and after the sudden deaths of the two remaining belugas at the aquarium last fall, the park board voted 6-1 to ban cetacean captivity.



The Vancouver Aquarium launched a legal challenge to the ban in June.



The aquarium is currently home to two cetaceans – Helen, a Pacific white-sided dolphin and Chester, a false killer whale. Both came to the aquarium as rescue animals.



Daisy, a harbour porpoise, died from pulmonary disease in June, marking the fourth cetacean to die at the aquarium in 10 months.



Two belugas at the aquarium, Aurora and Qila, died suddenly from an unknown toxin in November, re-igniting public debate on whether cetaceans should be kept in captivity.