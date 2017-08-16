Prince George, B.C., police lay charges in alleged abduction attempts

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A 35-year-old Prince George, B.C., man faces several charges over allegations he tried to abduct two children in the city.

Police say they were called Tuesday to a disturbance in a playground where a man and woman were fighting.

The man ran off as police approached and they say they were told the man attempted to take a child from the playground before the woman intervened.

Police say they caught up with the man and arrested him a short while later.

After the arrest, police say they received another report that a man with the same description had tried to take a young boy earlier in the day but his mother fought off the man.