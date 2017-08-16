Vancouver police gun sting nets opioids

Vancouver police showed off a variety of guns and drugs, including fentanyl, seized after a five-month investigation launched in response to an increase in reports of shots fired in the city.

“There’s (gang) violence when there’s competition, there’s violence when there’s instability,” said Supt. Mike Porteous during an Aug. 16 press conference.

“Either a vacancy or further opportunity or increased opportunity.

“It’s a disruption in the economy of the drug trade, and that’s what we’re seeing here. It’s ongoing.”

Project Tariff began with a March 6 incident in which police had surrounded a house in southeast Vancouver and individuals inside the house began firing weapons.

Fentanyl and other forms of the powerful synthetic opioid, such as carfentanil, are the cause of British Columbia’s soaring overdose death rate, a severe public health emergency that officials have struggled to come to grips with.

But fentanyl is also changing the economics of the drug trade in Vancouver.

“The economics of drug trafficking, it’s not unlike any type of criminal in that they will seek the most lucrative and easiest way to make money,” Porteous said.

“Fentanyl, it stands to reason, economically they’re drawn to this product because you can obtain it relatively cheaply and sell it more expensively.”

Police seized six firearms, including pump-action shotguns and semi-automatic rifles, some sporting colourful paint jobs. Police also seized 26.97 grams (one ounce) of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanill; 971 grams (approximately one kilogram) of heroin and methylfentanyl; and 1021 grams (approximately one kilogram) of fentanyl. (The heroin and methylfentanyl have yet to be fully analyzed by Health Canada).

The fentanyl seized has a very high street value, although Porteous could not provide a dollar figure. The street value of the heroin is about $200,000.

Jagraj Mushki Nijjar, 23, and Jaskaran Singh Heer, 22, both of Vancouver, have been charged with a variety of firearms offences. Harjot Singh Samra, 21, of Vancouver, has been charged with drug trafficking and firearms trafficking and Gary Gurpreet Dhillon, 25, of Richmond has been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

While it won’t take long for the drugs seized to be replaced on the street, Porteous said the drugs would be expensive for drug traffickers to obtain.

“People need to get funding to obtain those types of drugs, so that will take a while,” he said.