Vancouver ranked third most liveable city in the world, again

The research arm of the Economist has ranked Vancouver as the third most liveable city in the world for the seventh year in a row.



Toronto came in fourth and Calgary tied with Adelaide, Australia for fifth place.



Melbourne and Vienna continue to hold first and second place.



The report, authored by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), notes that mid-size cities in wealthy countries with low population density consistently perform well in the rankings. In fact, six of the Top 10 cities are located in Australia and Canada.



Analysts rank cities according to five broad categories – stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.



Housing is one of seven factors that fall under the infrastructure category, according to the EIU.



But while advocates have critiqued local and provincial governments for years for not providing enough affordable housing for residents, it has not shifted Vancouver’s third place ranking for seven years.



Vancouver used to be ranked the most liveable city in the world until it fell to the number three spot in 2011 after The Economist factored in traffic on the Malahat, a highway on Vancouver Island.