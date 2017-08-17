Health experts recommend homegrown opium and more to fight overdose crisis

One of those solutions is allowing drug users to grow their own opium to ensure they have an uncontaminated alternative. Another recommendation is to expand drug testing programs, something currently offered at Insite.



The overdose crisis has killed 780 people in B.C. so far this year, of June 2017.



“We are in a time where bold leadership and action is needed at all levels of government if we are going to address the overdose crisis,” said Katrina Pacey, executive director of Pivot Legal Society.



Pacey was one of 130 experts, including physicians, public health experts, and community workers, who attended the Overdose Action Exchange meeting in June.



“We support each and every recommendation put forward by the BC Centre for Disease Control, which has carefully assessed the public health evidence and the perspectives of people who use drugs, and put forward a list of pragmatic and effective solutions.”

