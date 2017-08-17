Office politics most prevalent in B.C.: Monster Survey

Ready to leave your job because of nasty co-workers? That’s not surprising if you live in British Columbia, according to a new Monster Canada survey.



One in three workers in the province say that navigating office politics is the most stressful part of their job, compared to the national average, which is closer to one in four.



“They feel really stressed but it’s not because of the amount of work they are doing,” said Arturo Gallo, a Monster Canada spokesperson.



“The cause of stress in B.C. and the number one reason they leave their work is because of office politics.”



In fact, people in B.C. are the least likely in Canada to say they are overworked (41 per cent), according to the survey. In comparison, 61 per cent of Ontarians say their workload is too heavy.



But bosses in B.C. should not be patting themselves on the back yet because their employees are slightly more likely than the average Canadian to leave their job because of stress (27 per cent in B.C. compared to 25 in Canada).



“There is a strong message that people should be very careful about what is happening in their work staff,” said Gallo.



“If its not workload that’s causing people to leave jobs, make sure that management and HR departments are aware of arguments and office politics.”



The survey also found 63 per cent of millennials say they are overworked, compared to 57 per cent of people aged 35 to 45.



About 1,000 people across Canada participated in the survey, commissioned by Monster Canada.