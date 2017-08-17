Vancouver police warn public after seawall gropings

Vancouver police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they believe sexually assaulted at least four women Friday night, along the seawall.

Three of the incidents happened between 9 and 9:45 p.m. near Yaletown and Granville Island, according to a press release. In each instance, the women were walking on the seawall when a man rode by on a bicycle and groped them without stopping. One woman was knocked to the ground.

The fourth incident happened on Cornwall and Cypress streets on Sunday, at 12:30 a.m. The suspect rode away on his bicycle in the northbound lane.

Police believe the same man is responsible for all four sexual assaults and that he committed one other sexual assault where the woman has not come forward.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, 5’9” tall, with a slim build. He had darker skin with black hair in a short buzz-cut, and was riding a dark-colored bicycle.

He has been described in three different outfits:

1. Khaki shorts, horizontally striped tank top, with a messenger bag

2. Dark clothing and a black t-shirt, with a backpack

3. Light blue basketbal-style tank top and long basketball style shorts