B.C. extends state of emergency for third time because of wildfires

For the third time this summer, the B.C. government has extended a state of emergency because of ongoing wildfires.

The state of emergency has been extended to Sept. 1. It applies to the whole province and "ensures that federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and continue to ensure public safety, which remains the provincial government’s top priority," according to the B.C. government.

Information released by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Aug. 16 confirmed that this summer is the worst on record, with a 894,941 hectares burned compared to the 855,000 hectares that burned in 1958, the former record.

There are 138 wildfires burning in B.C., with 27 evacuation orders affecting approximately 4,400 individuals, plus 40 evacuation alerts impacting approximately 20,700 people.