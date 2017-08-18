Found cash in borrowed library book creates its own mystery story for RCMP

VANCOUVER — A library user who returned cash found in a book has drawn the RCMP into a detective whodunit.

Cpl. Richard De Jong says the mystery began July 24 when the unnamed book borrower returned a significant amount of money that had been found in the pages of a library book in North Vancouver.

De Jong says library records didn't uncover any recent readers of the book who were also missing cash.

The book is back in circulation but De Jong says the Mounties are hanging onto the money.