Strong winds, lightning raise concern over British Columbia's wildfires

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Windy and unstable weather was forecast for most of southern and central British Columbia, conditions that officials say have the potential to kick up wildfires.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning an incoming cold front packing winds of about 60 kilometres per hour was expected to hit the central Interior today before sliding south and diminishing.

The system was also forecast to carry isolated lightning storms with little rain.

The Cariboo Regional District expanded two evacuation orders late Thursday as rural residents near Nazko and Kleena Kleene, both more than 100 kliometres southwest of Prince George, have been told to leave due to separate wildfires.

Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service said Thursday that 9,000 square kilometres of timber, bush and grassland has been charred by 1,031 fires sparked since the start of the fire season on April 1, and 138 fires were burning.