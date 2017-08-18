What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED OVER WILDFIRES

B.C.'s provincial state of emergency due to wildfires has been extended for the third time.

The Ministry of Public Safety says the state of emergency will continue at least until Sept. 1.

Extending the emergency declaration means federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the 138 wildfires that are currently burning in the central and southern Interior.

About 4,400 people have been forced from their homes by fires that have scorched about 9,000 square kilometres of B.C.'s timber, bush and grasslands.

---

---

RCMP INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATHS

RCMP in Williams Lake say two people have been found dead in a home in that Cariboo city.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the bodies were found yesterday and the deaths are considered suspicious.

Few other details are being released but Saunderson says police don't believe there is any danger to the general public.

The victims have not yet been named and Saunderson says no other information will be released while an investigation continues.

---

---

POLICE BUST NETS DRUGS, GUNS, MARIJUANA

RCMP in Chilliwack say two separate busts in the Fraser Valley city last month have netted drugs, cash, guns and 4,500 pot plants.

A release from RCMP says the marijuana was seized during a property search on July 17, while the large amount of drugs, cash, a weapon and ammunition were seized on July 26.

Two men were also arrested during the second bust but were released a short time later.

Cpl. Mike Rail says the seizures prevented a significant amount of drugs and a loaded handgun from reaching the street.

---

---

CONSERVATION EFFORTS UNDERWAY DURING LOW SALMON RETURN

The Fisheries Department says it has allowed an 18-hour opening around the mouth of the Fraser River for Indigenous groups to catch pink and chum salmon, but the department worries sport fishermen and others may assume conservation efforts have been lifted.

The fishery comes as returns of sockeye to the Fraser River are very low and the department says First Nations groups had to use special nets to scoop any sockeye out of the pink and chum harvests.

Officials say only sockeye that were injured or mortally wounded during the fishery could be kept and all catches were closely monitored.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is meeting the food, social and ceremonial needs of Indigenous groups by allowing limited openings, but officers are using all measures to stop any illegal fishing in order to protect future salmon stocks.

---

---

CANADIANS HELP CLEAR EXPLOSIVES IN LATVIA

Eleven Canadian Armed Forces divers and support personnel, including a contingent from CFB Esquimalt near Victoria, are working in Latvia to clear explosives from the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

A news release from the armed forces says the mines and other explosives date back to the First and Second World wars.

The work is carried out annually and has been underway since 1997 as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania work to ensure shipping routes, fishing areas and seabed communication lines are safer.

The team from Esquimalt is part of a multinational naval mine clearance and ordnance disposal mission that includes the three Baltic nations as well as members from 13 other NATO nations.

---

---

BC FERRIES REPORTS HIGHEST PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TWO DECADES

BC Ferries has released its first quarter results and says the numbers reveal it was a busy three months.

The company says passenger traffic during the quarter was the highest in 20 years while vehicle traffic was the highest ever experienced when compared with all previous first quarters.

BC Ferries' president Mark Collins says the company has focused on improvements such as adding more sailings, offering fare discounts and introducing updated and efficient new ships.

Although more people used the ferries, the company says net earnings for the three months that ended June 30 were $17.3 million, down almost $10 million when compared with net earnings in the first quarter of last year.

---

---