Evacuation order lifted after B.C. wildfire destroys dozens of homes

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Hundreds of people are being allowed to return to Loon Lake, B.C., more than a month after flames forced them from their homes and destroyed dozens of buildings in the community.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted an evacuation order for 309 properties in the area, but an alert remains in place, warning residents that they may need to leave again on a moment's notice.

The evacuation order was issued in mid July when a fire threatened the community, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Kamloops in B.C.'s Interior.

Megan Gregory with the regional district says about 40 structures were destroyed by the flames, including vacation properties and permanent homes.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says Loon Lake was at the heart of the fire.