Housing looms large in byelection

Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis is looming large as a city council byelection approaches this October.

While the city’s two main political parties, Vision Vancouver and the Non Partisan Association, have yet to nominate candidates, three contenders have now thrown their hat into the ring. The byelection, sparked by Coun. Geoff Meggs’ decision to work for the provincial NDP government, won’t upset the ruling Vision party’s grip on council —they will still hold six out of 10 votes — but upstart parties see this as an opportunity to make their mark.

Pete Fry will run as the Vancouver Green Party’s candidate. Fry ran for council during the last municipal election in 2014, when the Greens managed to get Adriane Carr elected as their sole city councillor.

“Adriane could use the support,” Fry said. “She’s the lone Green on city council and as a result, she needs somebody to second her motions. Oftentimes those secondings come with strings attached.”

Fry says the issues that pushed him to run in 2014 — short term rentals, housing affordability and engagement with communities — “still hasn’t really been solved in 2017.”

Jean Swanson, a long-time social justice and housing activist, is also running as an independent, although the Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE) is considering whether to endorse her.

The 74-year-old has run for office before — for mayor of Vancouver, against Gordon Campbell in 1988.

“The issue then was the executive city – are we going to have a city that’s just for executives?” Swanson told Metro. “And now we have the city that’s just for executives, and we’re trying to pull it back.”

Swanson, who often advocates for Vancouver’s impoverished Downtown Eastside, is running on a platform that includes a rent freeze, pushing for a progressive property tax and a progressive business tax, and using “the maximum of city powers to prevent renovictions.” She credits a group of “young folks” for convincing her to run and managing her campaign.

Judy Graves is one of Vancouver’s most well-known advocates for the homeless. She hopes to secure the nomination for OneCity, a party that formed a year before the last municipal election.

The party hopes to provide an alternative to both the centre-left Vision party, and COPE, which adopted a hard-left platform prior to the 2014 election. OneCity fielded one candidate in 2014, RJ Aquino.

Graves worked for the City of Vancouver for over 20 years as an advocate for the homeless. Speaking at a press conference on July 13, Graves said she had been excited about Vision’s 2008 promise to end street homelessness. But that promise has not been fulfilled: “Something went sideways,” Graves said.

As the price of housing has spiked far out of reach of local incomes, Graves said she was also concerned about offshore speculators and investors who leave homes empty.

“If people come and buy those condos, and they live (here), I would be thrilled,” she said. “… If they’re going to buy those condos and leave them empty essentially as a safety deposit box — and if they’re not going to join my neighbourhood, not going to be shopping at our business, and not going to become our friends in the parks — no.

“We want people, not money.”

The byelection is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.