Vancouver to start downtown public space study

The City of Vancouver is looking for urban planning enthusiasts to help shape the city’s strategy for public spaces in downtown.

Volunteers will conduct “public life surveys” in September and January that include questions about what people like about public space, how they use it, and why, according to a city release.

Material collected in the Public Space and Public Life study will inform the city’s 2018 Downtown Public Space Strategy.

Urban design firm Gehl is conducting the study and will focus on seven neighbourhoods: Central Business District, Coal Harbour, West End, Downtown, South Yaletown, False Creek North, and Northeast False Creek.

The study’s goal is “to ensure we have vibrant, exceptional and memorable public spaces in the downtown core,” a city release states.

Recent public space projects include re-imagining laneways, creating parklets, and renovating plazas.

The city redesigned the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza and completed the $9.6-million renovations this summer.

Sign up

Email placesforpeople@vancouver.ca by Sept. 8, 2017

Shifts will take place Sept. 14 or 16, 2017, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Most shifts will be four hours long