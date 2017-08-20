Vancouver police officer's dad among Barcelona terror victims

A Vancouver police officer has thanked Barcelona first responders who tried to save her father “in his final moments” after he was fatally struck by a car in last week’s terror attack.

Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson, with the Vancouver Police Department, released a statement about her father Ian Moore Wilson’s “senseless” death in an attack that killed 13 and left at least 120 wounded — including her mother who was rushed to hospital with “urgent” injuries, she revealed.

“In the midst of this tragedy,” Wilson said in a statement Friday, “my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days.”

She said the family’s friends in the VPD and RCMP forces “have been unwavering in their love and support.”

Wilson added that the attack has left an “immense void” in her “tight-knit” family, and described her father — who had been married to her mother for 53 years — as “compassionate, generous” and active. He loved exploring “new places,” she said, “and a proper-sized pint.”

